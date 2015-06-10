(Adds French source, details, background)
By George Georgiopoulos
ATHENS, June 10 Greece said on Wednesday its
international creditors had failed to respond to its latest
proposal on breaking an impasse over a cash-for-reforms deal,
despite a plethora of negative comments in private from EU
officials.
As negotiations on a deal to prevent Athens from defaulting
on its debts reach a critical stage, a French source said no
meeting between the leaders of Germany, France and Greece was
scheduled for Wednesday.
This appeared to contradict a Greek government schedule
issued on Tuesday that Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras would meet
Chancellor Angela Merkel and President Francois Hollande on the
sidelines of a conference in Brussels.
A government official in Athens said the European Commission
had yet to respond officially to the Greek proposal on budget
reforms and the question of the country's debt mountain.
"The Greek government has submitted its proposal to the
institutions, along with two supplementary documents with
specific alternatives on the fiscal gap and the sustainability
of Greek debt," the official said in a statement.
"These proposals were submitted to EU Commissioner Pierre
Moscovici late on Monday evening. So far, there has been no
comment or response to the Greek representation in Brussels."
Privately, some officials in Brussels have dismissed the
proposal as insufficient for fellow euro zone states to accept.
Jeroen Dijsselbloem, who heads the Eurogroup of euro zone
finance ministers, already questioned on Tuesday whether the
Tsipras meeting with Merkel and Hollande would go ahead.
In Paris, the French source said: "No meeting is planned at
this stage - we'll see what happens when we get there,"
referring to the leaders' expected arrival in Brussels later on
Wednesday.
Greece's European Union and IMF creditors are offering more
cash as long as the leftist-led government accepts more
austerity and reforms which they believe are essential if the
country is to stand on its own feet.
Athens must repay 1.6 billion euros to the IMF by the end of
this month or it will default, putting its future in the euro
zone in doubt. Its 240 billion euro bailout agreement with the
creditors is also due to expire then.
(Additional reporting by Matthias Williams and Julien Ponthuse;
Writing by David Stamp; Editing by Peter Graff)