Nikkei drops to 10-week lows; automakers tumble on weaker than expected U.S. sales
TOKYO, April 4 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Tuesday to 10-week lows as the safe-haven yen rose and as automakers tumbled on weaker-than-expected U.S. sales.
BRUSSELS, June 24 Talks with Greece on a financing for reforms package are still going on and a meeting between international creditors and Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras in Brussels will take place as planned, an EU official said on Wednesday.
Markets reacted nervously to a statement out of Athens by a Greek government official quoting Tsipras as saying that creditors have rejected certain proposals from Greece in last-ditch talks in Brussels.
"Nothing has broken down, negotiations are going on and the meeting with Tsipras will go ahead as planned," an EU official close to the talks said. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)
TOKYO, April 4 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Tuesday to 10-week lows as the safe-haven yen rose and as automakers tumbled on weaker-than-expected U.S. sales.
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Tatiana Bautzer SAO PAULO, April 4 Morgan Stanley and Banco Bradesco BBI SA topped Brazil's mergers and acquisitions rankings in the first quarter, buoyed by advisory roles in the $21 billion corporate reorganization of Vale SA, the world's No.1 iron ore producer. New York-based Morgan Stanley and Bradesco BBI, the investment-banking arm of Brazil's No. 3 listed lender Banco Bradesco SA, surpassed rivals in last quarter's rankings by almost 1