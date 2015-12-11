ATHENS Dec 11 Greece and its lenders agreed on
how to split off the country's power grid operator from dominant
power utility PPC, two government sources said on
Friday, part of a set of reforms that needed for Athens to
receive fresh bailout aid.
Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras' leftist government halted the
sale of a 66 percent stake in grid operator ADMIE after winning
election in January. It agreed under a third bailout deal signed
in August to either restart the tender or find alternative ways
to open up the electricity market.
Under the deal, the state will take a stake of least 51
percent in the operator (ADMIE), which is now fully owned by
PPC, and the rest will be privatised, one of the sources said.
PPC itself is 51 percent state-owned.
"We are already achieving significant victories in this hard
negotiation with our lenders like the one we achieved yesterday
by keeping ADMIE in state hands," Tsipras told parliament.
A 20-percent stake in the grid operator will be sold to a
private investor and 29 percent will be floated on the Athens
stock exchange, a senior energy ministry official said.
"The new power transmission operator will belong to the
Greek state as has been the case so far with a stake of at least
51 percent," the official said on condition of anonymity.
"We are open and we will try to have a European electricity
transmission operator also participating as a minority
shareholder."
ADMIE has a book value of about 900 million euros ($985.05
million) and Greece will appoint an independent valuator to
assess the price it has to pay to PPC for the majority stake.
The sources did not say how the cash-strapped government would
pay.
The mission chiefs of the European Commission, the IMF, the
ECB and the euro zone's ESM bailout fund are in Athens for talks
on a second set of measures Greece must enact to qualify for 1
billion euros by the end of the month.
The two sides are still discussing how to deal with banks'
bad loans and the structure of a new privatisation fund whose
revenues will be used to cut Greece's debt and boost investment.
Athens is struggling to keep non-performing loans to small
business and consumers out of the clutches of so-called vulture
funds that buy loan books of distressed debt at a discount and
try to recover the money.
Talks are expected to wrap up late on Friday so the EU and
IMF mission chiefs can report back to their institutions,
another government official said. The government aims to secure
parliament approval for this set of reforms next week to get the
1 billion euro tranche by Dec. 18.
It will then have to pass other reforms, including a major
restructuring of the ailing pension system, to conclude its
first bailout review and open talks for a debt relief.
($1 = 0.9137 euros)
(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Paul Taylor)