ATHENS Aug 3 Greece and its lenders have agreed that new pension reforms will not affect those who were eligible to retire by the end of June, labour ministry officials said on Monday.

Greece and its lenders agreed last month to open talks for a third bailout to keep the cash-strapped country afloat and in the euro zone. Greece committed to implementing ambitious pension reforms - such as scrapping early retirement and raising the retirement age limit- by end October. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)