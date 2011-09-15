BERLIN, Sept 15 The head of a European Union
task force designed to help Athens tackle its debt crisis said
on Thursday Greek ministers were well prepared and willing to
work with his team and he did not envisage becoming a bankruptcy
administrator for the euro zone state.
Horst Reichenbach, leading the team of about 30 technocrats,
told Germany's ARD television from Athens that it appeared
Greece wanted to help itself.
The taskforce, an initiative of EU Commission President Jose
Manuel Barroso, is to help Athens allocate structural funds and
implement key economic reforms as it struggles to stave of its
debt crisis.
(Reporting By Soeren Amelang, writing by Madeline Chambers)