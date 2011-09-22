BERLIN, Sept 22 Greece has shown that it is
willing to implement reforms to tackle its debt crisis, the head
of a European Union task force to help Athens said on Thursday
after a visit there.
"In my talks with ministers in Greece last week I have
established that there is a great willingness to really
implement the reforms, not just to have them on paper," Horst
Reichenbach, head of the team of technocrats, told Germany's ZDF
television.
He added that one of the most difficult tasks for the task
force would be to help Greek banks to lend again.
(Reporting By Madeline Chambers)