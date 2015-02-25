ATHENS Feb 25 Former Greek finance minister
George Papaconstantinou went on trial on Wednesday on charges of
tampering with a list of alleged tax evaders in a case that
aroused anger among a public hit by austerity policies and
economic crisis.
Papaconstantinou, who served under former socialist premier
George Papandreou in 2009-2011, showed no emotion as he appeared
before a special court in Athens. "I am innocent," he said. "I
categorically deny all the charges."
The U.S.- and British-educated economist was expelled from
the socialist PASOK party after prosecutors alleged that three
of his relatives had been deleted from the "Lagarde List".
Papaconstantinou is standing trial for attempted breach of
trust as well as tampering with the list of about 2,000 Greeks
with money aboard. They are among the names of holders of HSBC
accounts in Switzerland obtained by France in 2010 when
Christine Lagarde, now the International Monetary Fund chief,
was the country's finance minister. She passed the Greek names
to the government in Athens.
Tax evasion is a major problem in Greece and has been widely
blamed for helping to cause its crisis. Athens had to take a
bailout in 2010 to avert bankruptcy but its European Union and
IMF creditors demanded tough austerity measures, including tax
increases, as a condition for 240 billion euros in loans.
The new leftist-led government of Prime Minister Alexis
Tsipras has promised to crack down on tax evasion and wants to
use the proceeds to help ease the plight of poor Greeks.
Papaconstantinou was cleared of a charge of breach of duty
by a five-member judicial council after his immunity from
prosecution was lifted by parliament in 2012. However, lawmakers
voted that he should face criminal charges.
