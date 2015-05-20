Mexico's Carstens says ready to act to anchor inflation
ACAPULCO, Mexico March 22 Mexico's central bank will act in an opportune manner to ensure that inflation expectations are anchored, central bank chief Agustin Carstens said on Wednesday.
ATHENS May 20 Greece has proposed imposing a levy on certain bank transactions to raise revenues to meet fiscal targets during negotiations with European Union and the International Monetary Fund lenders, two sources close to the talks said on Wednesday.
"There is no final decision yet but it is under discussion," a government official said. "The proposal is certainly not about all banking transactions."
Another source close to the talks said that the discussion was still on a "preliminary level".
The Kathimerini newspaper earlier reported Athens had proposed a levy of 0.1-0.2 percent on bank transactions with the aim of raising 300-600 million euros each year.
Talks with the European Union and International Monetary Fund lenders have dragged on for the past four months with pension and labour reforms as well as fiscal targets among issues holding up an agreement.
(Reporting by Renee Maltezou, editing by Deepa Babington)
March 22 Small U.S. business online lender Kabbage Inc is in talks to raise a new round of equity funding that could be used for potential acquisitions at a time when many of its peers face funding challenges, people familiar with the matter said.