AMSTERDAM, June 30 Eurogroup chair Jeroen Dijsselbloem called a telephone conference of Eurozone finance ministers for 1700 GMT on Tuesday to discuss fresh proposals from the Greek government aimed at resolving the country's debt crisis.

(Reporting By Thomas Escritt; Editing by Hugh Lawson)