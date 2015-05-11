BRUSSELS May 11 The Eurogroup of euro zone
finance ministers issued the following statement on Greece on
Monday:
"The Eurogroup today took stock of the state of play with
the ongoing negotiations between the Greek authorities and the
institutions. We welcomed the progress that has been achieved so
far.
"We note that the reorganisation and streamlining of working
procedures has made an acceleration possible, and has
contributed to a more substantial discussion. At the same time,
we acknowledged that more time and effort are needed to bridge
the gaps on the remaining open issues.
"We therefore welcome the intention of the Greek authorities
to accelerate their work with the institutions, with a view to
achieving a successful conclusion of the review in a timely
fashion.
"The Eurogroup reiterated that its statement of 20 February
remains the valid framework for the discussions. Once the
institutions reach an agreement at staff level on the conclusion
of the current review, the Eurogroup will decide on the possible
disbursements of the funds outstanding under the current
arrangement."
(Reporting by Robin Emmott and Alastair Macdonald)