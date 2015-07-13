BRUSSELS, July 13 A third bailout for Greece is
likely to take around four weeks to negotiate, euro zone
officials said on Monday following a meeting of finance
ministers, and a green light for talks could come on Friday.
"We know time is critical for Greece but there are no
shortcuts," Klaus Regling, head of the European Stability
Mechanism (ESM), told a news conference.
Jeroen Dijsselbloem, the chairman of the euro zone finance
ministers, said it would take four, rather than two weeks and
even with that timetable, "some people call me an optimist."
Dijsselbloem said a Eurogroup conference call was possible
on Wednesday or Thursday after the Greek parliament vote on the
reform package to allow ministers to seek approval from national
parliaments and then another conference call, possibly on
Friday, would approve the start of negotiations.
(Reporting by Robin Emmott)