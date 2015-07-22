* For a related graphic click: link.reuters.com/dyx25w (Adds July 24 date for start of detailed negotiations) BRUSSELS/ATHENS, July 22 Greece and its euro zone partners formally launched talks on July 17 designed to lead to a third bailout programme for Athens that could total 86 billion euros ($93.4 billion) over three years. Jeroen Dijsselbloem, chairman of the euro zone's finance ministers, said the negotiations would take four weeks, although he acknowledged that "some call me an optimist". Greece also secured bridge financing of 7.16 billion euros on the same day for a three-month period to tide it over until the bailout package is agreed. That money will be enough to see it through July, but would not cover payments due in August, notably 3.4 billion euros due to the European Central Bank on Aug. 20. Greek government spokeswoman Olga Gerovasili said Aug. 20 was the final date for an agreement. Assuming agreement on a new set of reforms were reached by then, it would be likely to signed and ratified by some national parliaments in September. Before that, the International Monetary Fund must produce an updated analysis of Greece's debt sustainability. The IMF has said it can only participate in a programme if the country's debt sustainability is assured in the medium-term. The ECB's banking supervision arm will conduct a comprehensive assessment of the state of Greece's banks after the summer to determine their capital needs. Up to 25 billion euros of the proposed bailout are earmarked for bank recapitalisation and possible resolution. If a deal is ratified in September, a first quarterly review of Greece's progress and economy would be conducted in December. Euro zone countries have agreed to consider debt relief for Greece in the form of "possible longer grace and payment periods" once a first review is concluded positively. The following are key dates in Greece's funding talks with its euro zone partners, the ECB and the IMF, as well as a list of upcoming payments the Greek government needs to make. JULY 22 - Greek parliament set to vote on second set of measures demanded by euro zone partners (after first set on July 17). The demands are for a major overhaul of the civil justice system to judicial process and reduce costs and the transposition in national law of EU rules on bank resolution, including "bail-in" mechanisms to ensure shareholders and creditors share the costs of a failed bank, rather than taxpayers. 24 - Detailed negotiations on third Greek bailout due to open in Athens with experts from the European Commisison, European Central Bank and International Monetary Fund. AUGUST 20 - Greece due to redeem five-year bond held by European Central Bank, with principal and interest of 3.4 billion euros. SEPTEMBER Potential signing and ratification of third bailout programme under European Stability Mechanism 11 - Next scheduled meeting of euro zone finance ministers OCTOBER 17 - Expiry of three-month bridge loan from European Financial Stability Mechanism. DECEMBER Potential first quarterly review of Greek progress in third bailout. Upcoming payments for the Greek government (in millions of euros) Date Amount Due to Details Aug 6 188 IMF* (interest/charges) Aug 20 3,372 ECB** (5-year bond, 6.10 pct) Sep 7 307 IMF (repayment) Sep 14 346 IMF (repayment) Sep 16 576 IMF (repayment) Sep 21 346 IMF (repayment) Oct 13 461 IMF (repayment) Oct 29 174 Hellenic (loan repayment) Railways Nov 1 174 IMF (interest/charges) Dec 7 307 IMF (repayment) Dec 16 576 IMF (repayment) Dec 21 346 IMF (repayment) * IMF payments are due in SDRs (special drawing rights), which can vary in value over time. The rate on July 21 was 1 SDR = $1.389160. The euro values above are based on a rate of 1 euro = $1.0859 ** ECB payment due on Aug 20 consists of 3.020 billion euros related to bonds held under the ECB's SMP (Securities Markets Programme) intervention, 168 million euros of ANFA (Agreement on Net Financial Assets) bonds held by national central banks and 184 million euros of interest for the ECB's SMP bonds. Maturing T-bills (in millions of euros) Date Amount T-bill maturities Aug 7 1,000 6-month, 2.70 pct Aug 14 1,400 3-month, 2.70 pct Sep 4 1,400 6-month, 2.97 pct Sep 11 1,600 3-month, 2.70 pct Sep 18 1,600 3-month, 2.70 pct Oct 9 1,400 6-month, 2.97 pct Oct 16 1,000 3-month, 2.70 pct Nov 6 1,400 6-month, 2.97 pct Dec 11 2,000 6-month, 2.97 pct Greece rolls over its T-bills every month Sources: IMF, Greek Finance Ministry, ECB, Reuters Eikon ($1 = 0.9205 euros) (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop and Lefteris Papadimas; Editing by Paul Taylor and Jon Boyle)