BRUSSELS, Sept 30 Greece is likely to meet by
next week the conditions for the release of a 2.8 billion euro
loan from the euro zone, concluding a first phase of an aid and
reform plan agreed with international lenders, senior euro zone
officials said on Friday.
"We are not quite there yet, there are some actions still
outstanding, but the Greek authorities are extremely firm they
will finalise them by Wednesday next week," one senior euro zone
official said.
This would leave enough time for euro zone ministers meeting
on Oct. 10 in Luxembourg to agree on the disbursement.
For the funds to be released, the European Commission, the
European Central Bank, the euro zone bailout fund and the
International Monetary Fund will have to prepare a report before
the finance ministers' meeting on Greece's compliance with the
agreed reform programme.
"My expectation is that a disbursement would be politically
authorised," the senior official said. A second euro zone
official voiced the same conviction.
(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; editing by Francesco Guarascio)