BRUSSELS Feb 12 Greek Prime Minister Alexis
Tsipras said on Thursday his goal was a transition to a new
financing programme and that he had made progress at his first
European Union summit.
At a news conference, he also described talks with the
chairman of euro zone finance ministers, Jeroen Dijsselbloem, as
a positive step.
He also said that reaching a technical agreement on Monday
in Brussels would also mean a political agreement.
Sensitive to the unpopularity at home of the "troika" of
international creditors - the EU, European Central Bank and
International Monetary Fund - he rejected a suggestion that
talks with the EU, ECB and IMF in the coming days would
constitute negotiations with the troika.
There was, he said, no "troika" from his point of view.
