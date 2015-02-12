BRUSSELS Feb 12 Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said on Thursday his goal was a transition to a new financing programme and that he had made progress at his first European Union summit.

At a news conference, he also described talks with the chairman of euro zone finance ministers, Jeroen Dijsselbloem, as a positive step.

He also said that reaching a technical agreement on Monday in Brussels would also mean a political agreement.

Sensitive to the unpopularity at home of the "troika" of international creditors - the EU, European Central Bank and International Monetary Fund - he rejected a suggestion that talks with the EU, ECB and IMF in the coming days would constitute negotiations with the troika.

There was, he said, no "troika" from his point of view. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee and Renee Maltezou; Writing by Robin Emmott; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)