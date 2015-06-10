ATHENS, June 10 Cash-strapped Greece sold 2.925
billion euros ($3.31 billion) dollar) of six- and three-month
T-bills on Wednesday to refinance two maturing issues as its
government wrangles with its euro zone backers and the IMF over
an aid-for-reforms deal.
Despite an increasingly dire financial position as bailout
aid remains frozen, Athens has been able to find domestic buyers
to plug any gaps resulting from foreign investors' refusal to
roll over their own Greek T-bill holdings.
Greece's debt agency PDMA sold 1.625 billion euros of
six-month paper at a yield of 2.97 percent, unchanged from a
previous sale last month.
The sale's bid-cover ratio was 1.30, unchanged from May, and
showing no deterioration in demand despite tight liquidity
conditions.
The amount raised included 375 million euros in
non-competitive bids. The settlement date for Wednesday's
auction will be June 12.
PDMA also sold 1.3 billion of three-month T-bills at a yield
of 2.70 percent, with the auction's cover ratio at 1.30.
Greece has asked its EU partners and the International
Monetary Fund to allow an increase in the amount of T-bills it
can issue to deal with its cash crunch and debt repayments.
But the European Central Bank has resisted calls by Athens
to bridge its funding gap by having banks buy more short-term
government debt before the country's bailout is back on track.
Greece faces another rollover later this month as 1.6
billion euros of three-month T-bills mature on June 19.
(1 US dollar = 0.8832 euro)
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; editing by Matthias
Williams)