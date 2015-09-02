ATHENS, Sept 2 Greece sold 1.138 billion euros ($1.28 billion) of six-month T-bills on Wednesday to refinance a maturing issue, keeping its public finances afloat as it heads for elections on Sept. 20.

With 1.4 billion euros of six-month paper maturing on Sept. 4, debt agency PDMA sold the new paper at a yield of 2.97 percent, unchanged from a previous sale last month.

In the rollover, T-bill holders - mostly banks - renew their positions instead of getting paid on the maturing paper they hold.

The sale's bid-cover ratio was 1.30, unchanged from the last sale. The amount raised included 262.5 million euros in non-competitive bids. Settlement will be on Sept 4.

($1 = 0.8862 euros) (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; editing by Matthias Williams)