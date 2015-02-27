(Adds context, details)
ATHENS Feb 27 Greece will sell 875 million
euros of six-month treasury bills on March 4 to refinance a
maturing issue, the country's debt agency PDMA said on Friday,
in a sale that will be closely watched as the government faces a
possible funding gap.
Greek banks use T-bills as collateral to borrow from the
European Central Bank's emergency liquidity line and then invest
the money in more T-bills. This helps the state to cover its
short-term needs but the government, which is frozen out of the
bond market, says it may struggle to meet its obligations as
early as next month.
Issuing T-bills is the only source of commercial borrowing
for the leftist government of Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras but
the country's EU/IMF creditors have set a 15 billion euro cap on
such issues and it has already been hit.
Athens has asked for the maximum level to be raised as
foreign investors have increasingly fled T-bill sales in recent
months due to political uncertainty created by a snap election
won by Tsipras's radical Syriza party and weeks of wrangling
with euro zone partners to extend Greece's bailout programme.
The settlement date of the new T-bills will be March 6 with
only primary dealers allowed to participate and no commission
will be paid. A previous sale in February was priced to yield at
2.75 percent.
(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; editing by Costas Pitas and
David Stamp)