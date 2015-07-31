ATHENS, July 31 Greece will sell 625 million
euros ($684.44 million) of six-month Treasury bills on August 5
to refinance a maturing issue, its debt agency said on Friday.
Cash-strapped Greece sold 813 million euros of three-month
T-bills earlier this month to refinance a maturing issue,
managing to keep its public finances afloat amid a bank
shutdown.
The settlement date of the new T-bills will be August 7.
Only primary dealers will be allowed to participate and no
commission is to be paid.
(1 US dollar = 0.9132 euro)
(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)