ATHENS Aug 7 Greece will sell 875 million euros ($955 million) of three-month Treasury bills on Aug. 12 to refinance a maturing issue, debt agency PDMA said on Friday, its second rollover this month.

Athens successfully refinanced six-month paper earlier this week, managing to keep its public finances afloat as the government negotiates a third bailout with its international creditors.

In a rollover, T-bill holders - mostly banks - renew their positions instead of getting paid on the maturing paper they hold.

The settlement date of the new T-bills will be Aug. 14. Only primary dealers will be allowed to participate and no commission is to be paid. (1 US dollar = 0.9158 euro) (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Alison Williams)