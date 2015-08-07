Argentina says demand for swiss franc bonds exceeded amount sold
BUENOS AIRES, March 23 Argentina's Finance Minister Luis Caputo said demand for swiss franc bonds had exceeded the 400 million Swiss francs ($402.94 million) it sold on Thursday.
ATHENS Aug 7 Greece will sell 875 million euros ($955 million) of three-month Treasury bills on Aug. 12 to refinance a maturing issue, debt agency PDMA said on Friday, its second rollover this month.
Athens successfully refinanced six-month paper earlier this week, managing to keep its public finances afloat as the government negotiates a third bailout with its international creditors.
In a rollover, T-bill holders - mostly banks - renew their positions instead of getting paid on the maturing paper they hold.
The settlement date of the new T-bills will be Aug. 14. Only primary dealers will be allowed to participate and no commission is to be paid. (1 US dollar = 0.9158 euro) (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Alison Williams)
