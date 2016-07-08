(Corrects six month T-bills to three month T-bills)
ATHENS, July 8 Greece will sell 625 million
euros ($691.38 million)of three -month treasury bills on July 13
to refinance a maturing issue, debt agency PDMA said on Friday.
Athens successfully rolled over six-month T-bills this week,
with the paper priced to yield 2.97 percent.
In a rollover, T-bill holders renew their positions instead
of getting paid on the maturing paper they hold.
The settlement date of the new bills will be July 15. Only
primary dealers will be allowed to participate and no commission
is to be paid.
($1 = 0.9040 euros)
(Reporting by Renee Maltezou)