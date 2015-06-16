UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
WASHINGTON, June 16 The Obama administration urged Greece on Tuesday to make a "serious" move toward reaching a compromise with its international creditors, warning that failure to strike a deal would create hardship for the Greek people.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew told Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras by phone the global economy could also suffer if Athens can't reach a deal with creditors.
"Lew underscored the urgency of Greece making a serious move to reach a pragmatic compromise with its creditors," a Treasury official said in a statement. (Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Sandra Maler)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.