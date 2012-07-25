BRUSSELS, July 25 International lenders will visit Athens again in September to finalise their assessment of how far off-track Greece is in implementing reforms agreed under its second bailout, the European Commission said on Wednesday.

International inspectors from the European Central Bank, the International Monetary Fund and the European Commission -- the so-called Troika -- arrived in Greece on Tuesday and will finish their current mission in early August.

"The troika will travel again to Athens in September and only then will it prepare the final assessment on the implementation of the programme. Before then it is too early to draw any conclusions," Commission spokesman Antoine Colombani told a briefing.

He said that until then, the euro zone and Greece would have to find an intermediate way to cover Greek financing needs in August, but did not say how that would be done. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; editing by Luke Baker)