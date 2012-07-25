BRUSSELS, July 25 International lenders will
visit Athens again in September to finalise their assessment of
how far off-track Greece is in implementing reforms agreed under
its second bailout, the European Commission said on Wednesday.
International inspectors from the European Central Bank, the
International Monetary Fund and the European Commission -- the
so-called Troika -- arrived in Greece on Tuesday and will finish
their current mission in early August.
"The troika will travel again to Athens in September and
only then will it prepare the final assessment on the
implementation of the programme. Before then it is too early to
draw any conclusions," Commission spokesman Antoine Colombani
told a briefing.
He said that until then, the euro zone and Greece would have
to find an intermediate way to cover Greek financing needs in
August, but did not say how that would be done.
(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; editing by Luke Baker)