LUXEMBOURG, June 21 Inspectors from the
International Monetary Fund, the European Central Bank and the
European Commission are expected to return to Athens on Monday
to review reform progress and prepare ground for an update of
the terms of the Greek bailout.
Greece secured a 130 billion euro bailout from the euro zone
and the IMF in February, but two rounds of general elections
since then have stalled the implementation of reforms that
underpin the emergency lending programme.
"We expect the new government to invite the (EU/IMF) troika
to Athens next Monday because we do think they are in an urgent
situation and all the procedures need to be speeded up," the
president of the Eurogroup of euro zone finance ministers,
Jean-Claude Juncker, told a news conference.
"They will take stock of the situation. On the basis of the
guidance we seek, a full troika mission will go to Athens with a
view to reaching an agreement on the conditionality that should
be reflected in an updated memorandum of understanding," he
said.
"This includes an agreement on the measures of prior actions
to be implemented before the next disbursement can take place,"
he said.
Juncker added that the European Financial Stability Facility
(EFSF), the euro zone's temporary bailout fund, would disburse
to Greece by the end of June some 1 billion euros from a tranche
agreed on by finance ministers in May.
(Reporting by Jan Strupczewski; editing by Rex Merrifield)