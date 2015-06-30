ROME, June 30 Athens looks forward to more
flexibility from creditors in the next days, a top Greek
negotiator said on Tuesday, suggesting Greece is holding out
hope for a last-minute deal to prevent the country's exit from
the euro zone despite the current impasse.
"So what does the Greek government think of the proposed
flexibility of the Institutions? It would be a great idea,"
Euclid Tsakalotos, who has been leading Greece's talks with
lenders, said in a statement. "We look forward to greater
flexibility in the days to come.
Tsakalotos added that Greece's upcoming referendum on the
bailout conditions -- a gambit that has angered creditors -- is
a part of the negotiating process, rather than a substitute to
the talks. The statement, in which Tsakalotos summarizes the
last months of negotiations, adds that Greece's economy would
not have improved under the proposals of international lenders.
