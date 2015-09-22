(Adds detail)
ATHENS, Sept 22 Euclid Tsakalotos is to be
reappointed Greek finance minister in Prime Minister Alexis
Tsipras's new cabinet, a senior source in the leftist Syriza
party said on Tuesday.
The source, who declined to be named, told Reuters that the
Oxford-trained economist would be included in the cabinet
line-up expected to be announced by Tuesday evening.
Tsakalotos helped negotiate Greece's 86-billion-euro ($96
billion) bailout from international lenders this year, yanking
Greece from the brink of bankruptcy and ejection from the euro
zone.
Media reports earlier on Tuesday suggested Tsakalotos was
having second thoughts about taking the post again.
A priority for the incoming government will be to oversee a
recapitalisation of the country's banks by the end of the year.
Tsipras has also said that discussions on debt relief would
be his "first big battle" following his victory in the national
election on Sept. 20.
($1 = 0.8955 euros)
