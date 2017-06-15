Falling inflation expectations keep euro zone yields near multi-month lows
* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields http://tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr
LUXEMBOURG, June 15 Greek Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos said he was optimistic euro zone lenders would reach an agreement on Thursday on the disbursement of new loans to Athens that the country needs to pay back maturing debt in July.
Asked if he expected a deal at the meeting of euro zone finance ministers and the International Monetary Fund in Luxembourg, Tsakalotos said he was "optimistic". (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio, writing by Jan Strupczewski; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)
LONDON, June 22 British finance minister Philip Hammond said he was confident Prime Minister Theresa May will strike a deal with Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party to gain support for her minority government.
LONDON, June 22 The New Zealand dollar was the main mover in an otherwise dormant market in major global currencies on Thursday, up half a percent after the country’s central bank made no clear effort to talk the currency down at a regular policy meeting.