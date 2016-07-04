BRIEF-Virtu posts Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.24
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ATHENS, July 4 Greek Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos said on Monday the timing of fully easing capital controls on the country was contingent on when public confidence was fully restored in its banking system.
"The more the public believes that the recapitalisation process was indeed a good one, that the banks are indeed very stable, that we are indeed taking the appropriate measures to deal with the bad loans, if ... money starts returning to the banks, this will help lift capital controls," Tsakalotos told state TV.
"It's a continuous process of liberalisation," he said.
Greece imposed capital controls a year ago to stem a flight of deposits from Greeks spooked at the ramifications of a financial crisis which almost cost the country its position in the euro zone.
(Reporting by Michele Kambas; writing by Renee Maltezou)
Feb 2 Health insurer Cigna Corp, which is waiting for a ruling on the U.S. government's lawsuit to block its acquisition by Anthem Inc, reported better-than-expected quarterly profit on Thursday, as it added more commercial members.
* FirstCash reports fourth quarter and full year results; declares quarterly dividend and issues 2017 earnings outlook