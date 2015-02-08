ATHENS Feb 8 Leftist Greek Prime Minister
Alexis Tsipras said on Sunday that was sticking to his campaign
pledges, including giving free food and electricity to those who
suffered from austerity.
He also announced a series of cuts to politicians' benefits
such as banning ministerial cars and selling one of the prime
minister's aircraft.
"The first priority of this government ... is tackling the
big wounds of the bailout, tackling the humanitarian crisis just
as we promised to do before the elections," he said in his first
major speech to parliament as premier.
He said the main battle would be against corruption and
vowed to tackle Greece's long-time struggle with tax evasion.
(Reporting by Costas Pitas. Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)