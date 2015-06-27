ATHENS June 27 Greek Prime Minister Alexis
Tsipras told German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French
President Francois Hollande on Saturday that Greeks "would
survive", irrespective of a decision by euro zone finance
ministers to extend an existing bailout programme.
"Alexis Tsipras stressed that, whatever decision taken by
the euro group, that the Greek people would have oxygen next
week, and it will survive," a Greek government official said.
Euro zone finance ministers on Saturday rejected requests by
Greece for a brief extension of a financing programme that culd
allow it to beat a June 30 deadline for a 1.6 billion euro
payment to the IMF.
Earlier on Saturday, Tsipras called a snap referendum on
July 5 for Greeks to decide whether to endorse or accept
lenders' terms on cash for reforms.
"He (Tsipras) stressed that democracy is an ultimate value
in Greece," the official said.
