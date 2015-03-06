DIARY-Top Economic Events to April 27
BERLIN, March 6 Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras wants to issue short-term debt such as Treasury bills to plug his government's financing gap and warned in a German magazine that if the European Central Bank objected, it would be assuming a grave responsibility.
"Then it will be back to the thriller we saw before Feb. 20," he told Der Spiegel, referring to the date Greece agreed a four-month bailout extension with its euro zone partners.
"The ECB has still got a rope round our neck," Tsipras said, according to excerpts of the interview released on Friday.
The leftist prime minister said he did not want Greece to leave the euro "because I love Europe" and said he had asked all his cabinet ministers - not just his combative Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis - for "fewer words and more deeds". (Reporting by Stephen Brown)
