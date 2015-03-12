PARIS, March 12 Greece is in a position to meet its financial obligations even if does not receive a further instalment of its frozen international bailout, Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said on Thursday during a visit to France.

International creditors have halted the disbursement of further bailout funds to Greece pending a review of the new government's reform agenda. Economists have warned that without a cash injection, the country could go bust in the coming weeks.

"There is no reason for concern... even if there is no timely disbursement of a tranche, Greece will meet its obligations," Tsipras said after talks at the OECD group of industrialised nations, which is based in Paris.

Tsipras told reporters that the OECD would help his government work on its reforms, which aim to end years of budget austerity.

"We are here in order for the OECD to put its stamp on the reforms that the Greek government wants to push on with and I believe that this stamp in our passport will be very significant to build mutual trust with our lenders," Tsipras said. (Reporting by Renee Maltezou and Costas Pitas, Editing by Crispian Balmer)