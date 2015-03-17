ATHENS, March 17 Greek Prime Minister Alexis
Tsipras has asked for a meeting with top European policymakers
including German Chancellor Angela Merkel and European Central
Bank chief Mario Draghi on the sidelines of an EU summit this
week, a Greek government official said on Tuesday.
Tsipras made the request for the meeting - at which he also
sought the participation of European Commission chief
Jean-Claude Juncker and French President Francois Hollande - to
European Council President Donald Tusk, the official said.
Greece's government is facing a cash crunch as it remains
shut out of debt markets while EU partners have frozen financial
aid until it completes reforms.
Tsipras - who has long called for a "political solution" by
EU leaders to Greece's funding problems - has said he expected
the funding squeeze would be resolved at this week's EU summit,
scheduled for March 19 and 20.
(Reporting by Renee Maltezou, Writing by Deepa Babington)