TIMELINE-Events leading to resignation of U.S. Fed's Lacker
April 4 Following is a timeline of the events leading up to Richmond Federal Reserve President Jeffrey Lacker's abrupt resignation on Tuesday:
ATHENS, June 3 Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Wednesday called on international creditors to show "realism" and help clinch a deal that will end speculation of the country leaving the euro zone.
Tsipras said he was travelling to Brussels later on Wednesday to discuss the Greek proposal to end the standoff with lenders, adding that "it is necessary the institutions, and mainly the political leadership of Europe, adopt the realism that the Greek side has been showing for the past three months."
He said Greece wanted a deal that will give it "the ability to emerge from the economic asphyxiation" and "put an end to Grexit scenarios, to doomsday scenarios."
He added that Greece had so far not received any documents or message from lenders on their proposal to Athens.
(Reporting by Karolina Tagaris, Writing by Deepa Babington)
April 4 Following is a timeline of the events leading up to Richmond Federal Reserve President Jeffrey Lacker's abrupt resignation on Tuesday:
BUENOS AIRES, April 4 Argentina's government said on Tuesday $116.8 billion in assets were declared, mostly from abroad, in a record tax amnesty it hopes will help spur domestic investment and economic growth.
* Trump Administration aims to revamp crisis-era bank law (New throughout, adds comments on politics)