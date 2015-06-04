ATHENS, June 4 Greek Prime Minister Alexis
Tsipras has warned that his government cannot accept "extreme
proposals" from its creditors, a government official said on
Thursday.
"Extreme proposals cannot be accepted by the Greek
government," Tsipras told his ministers after returning from
Brussels, according to the official speaking on condition of
anonymity. "Everyone must understand that the Greek people have
suffered a lot in the past five years and they have to stop
playing games at its expense."
Tsipras has been presented with a reforms deal by creditors
that has sparked anger from within his leftist Syriza party.
(Reporting by Renee Maltezou, Writing by Deepa Babington)