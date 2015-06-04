ATHENS, June 4 Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has warned that his government cannot accept "extreme proposals" from its creditors, a government official said on Thursday.

"Extreme proposals cannot be accepted by the Greek government," Tsipras told his ministers after returning from Brussels, according to the official speaking on condition of anonymity. "Everyone must understand that the Greek people have suffered a lot in the past five years and they have to stop playing games at its expense."

Tsipras has been presented with a reforms deal by creditors that has sparked anger from within his leftist Syriza party. (Reporting by Renee Maltezou, Writing by Deepa Babington)