ATHENS, June 16 Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said on Tuesday Athens was seeking a viable, long-term deal that would pull the country out of economic crisis but faced a deadlock with creditors over debt restructuring.

"It is crucial that we strike a viable deal," Tsipras told the leader of the centrist To Potami party ahead of their meeting. "It is crucial to end this vicious cycle and to not be forced to go to a deal which, in six months' time, will bring us back to the same point."

Tsipras said the main factor blocking a deal was difference between its European and IMF creditors over debt restructuring.

"The big contradiction is the IMF's presence, which wants measures and a restructuring, (whereas) the others want measures but no restructuring. They want an a-la-carte IMF."