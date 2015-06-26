BRUSSELS, June 26 Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras expressed his government's frustration with creditors' demands for austerity meaures during talks with the leaders of France and Germany on Friday, a Greek government official said.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Francois Hollande had a private meeting with Tsipras before the final session of an EU summit in Brussels, urging Greece to accept a cash-for-reforms deal on Saturday to avert a default.

"Tsipras briefed the two leaders on the Greek proposal and underlined that the Greek side does not understand the insistence of the institutions on such harsh measures," the official said.

(Reporting by Renee Maltezou, Writing by Deepa Babington)