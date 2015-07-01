ATHENS, July 1 Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras
called on Greeks to vote 'no' in Sunday's referendum on a
bailout package offered by creditors, in a defiant address that
dispelled speculation he was rowing back on the plan under
mounting pressure.
In a televised address to the nation, Tsipras told Greeks a
'no' vote was not tantamount to a rejection of Europe or the
euro, but would instead step up pressure on creditors to give
the country an economically viable agreement and lead Greece
back to international markets.
"Sunday's referendum does not concern our country's place in
the euro, this is a given and no one can doubt it," said
Tsipras, who has come under pressure after being forced to shut
banks following the move to call a referendum.
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos, Writing by Deepa Babington)