ATHENS, July 7 Greek Prime Minister Alexis
Tsipras said on Tuesday Athens was seeking a 'final exit' from
crisis with a reform-for-aid proposal that he said would come by
the end of the week.
"The discussion was held in a positive atmosphere. The
process will be fast, it starts in the coming hours with the aim
of concluding it by the end of the week, at the latest," Tsipras
told reporters after an emergency summit of euro zone leaders.
"The Greek side will continue the effort, having the strong
weapon of the Greek people's verdict ... the vast majority's
will for a viable agreement to end the discussion (about a
Grexit) and offer the prospect of finally exiting the crisis."
(Reporting by Renee Maltezou; Writing by Matt Robinson)