ATHENS, July 30 Greek Prime Minister Alexis
Tsipras on Thursday called for his Syriza party to hold an
emergency congress next month to overcome divisions but said a
snap party referendum would be acceptable if leftist dissenters
wanted a quicker solution.
In a speech to Syriza's central committee, Tsipras said a
decision on the party's strategy should not be made in a hurry
but proposed a referendum on Sunday if needed.
"I propose to the central committee to hold an emergency
congress to discuss being in power as leftists, our strategy in
the face of bailout conditions," he told the party.
"But there is another view, which is respected, that doesn't
accept the government's analysis and believes there was an
alternative available in the early morning hours of July 13,"
Tsipras said, referring to the day he accepted the bailout
agreement to avoid a Greek euro zone exit.
"If this is the case....then I suggest the party hold a
referendum on this crucial question."
