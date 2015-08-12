UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
ATHENS Aug 12 Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Wednesday said a multi-billion euro bailout deal clinched with international lenders would end economic uncertainty in the country, though he said some were trying to obstruct a deal.
"Despite the obstacles that some are trying to put into our path, I'm optimistic we will get to an agreement, loan support from the European mechanism, which will put a final end to economic uncertainty," Tsipras said during a visit to the Greek infrastructure ministry in Athens.
It was the leftist leader's first comments after lenders and Greece reached a deal on Tuesday in a new bailout accord worth up to 86 billion euros. He did not specify who was attempting to scupper the accord.
Tsipras said his government would spearhead a fight against tax evasion and corruption, saying that was partly responsible for the crisis the country found itself in. (Reporting By Karolina Tagaris, writing by Michele Kambas)
