ATHENS, Sept 25 Greece needs to move swiftly to
conclude a positive review of its economic reforms by lenders in
coming weeks and start discussions on debt relief, Prime
Minister Alexis Tsipras said on Friday.
"Debt restructuring will reduce investment risks and make
our economy once again attractive to investors," Tsipras told
ministers in the first meeting of the country's cabinet since
winning parliamentary elections on Sept. 20.
Other priorities, he said, was a recapitalisation of the
country's banks, which "if done correctly can give our economy
badly needed liquidity."
(Reporting By Renee Maltezou; writing by Michele Kambas)