NICOSIA Oct 23 Greek Prime Minister Alexis
Tsipras said on Friday his government would not tolerate mass
foreclosures on mortgages, setting a red line in talks with the
country's lenders now in Athens for consultations.
"Some may be attempting to revive a debate (on Greece
exiting the euro) through the back door, by delaying the
implementation of reviews and delaying the recapitalisation of
banks," Tsipras told journalists after talks with French
President Francois Hollande.
"I want to make clear that turning Greek society into an
arena of confiscations of primary residences cannot be
tolerated."
Mission chiefs of Greece's lenders are in Athens assessing
compliance with reforms required under the 86 billion euro
bailout. Athens wants the review concluded soon so it can
proceed with debt relief talks.
Disagreements have however surfaced with lenders on the
threshold for protection of homeowners from foreclosures in the
event of non payment of loans.
