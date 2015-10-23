NICOSIA Oct 23 Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said on Friday his government would not tolerate mass foreclosures on mortgages, setting a red line in talks with the country's lenders now in Athens for consultations.

"Some may be attempting to revive a debate (on Greece exiting the euro) through the back door, by delaying the implementation of reviews and delaying the recapitalisation of banks," Tsipras told journalists after talks with French President Francois Hollande.

"I want to make clear that turning Greek society into an arena of confiscations of primary residences cannot be tolerated."

Mission chiefs of Greece's lenders are in Athens assessing compliance with reforms required under the 86 billion euro bailout. Athens wants the review concluded soon so it can proceed with debt relief talks.

Disagreements have however surfaced with lenders on the threshold for protection of homeowners from foreclosures in the event of non payment of loans. (Reporting By Michele Kambas)