Nikkei ends lower as stronger yen takes a toll, Takata shares plummet
TOKYO, June 22 Japan's Nikkei share average erased early modest gains on Thursday and edged down, as a stronger yen took its toll on market sentiment.
ATHENS, June 16 Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said on Friday the country was emerging from crisis after euro zone finance ministers threw a new credit lifeline and offered more detail on possible debt relief.
"It was a decisive step, for the country exiting from this crisis. It was a clear step of confidence for the markets," Tsipras said during a meeting with Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos. (Reporting By George Georgiopoulos, writing by Michele Kambas)
TOKYO, June 22 Japan's Nikkei share average erased early modest gains on Thursday and edged down, as a stronger yen took its toll on market sentiment.
* SMBC to provide bridge loans worth tens of blns of yen -sources
* Sterling holds gains after BOE economist signals rate hike vote