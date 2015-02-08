ATHENS Feb 8 Greek Prime Minister Alexis
Tsipras on Sunday dismissed his country's European Union and
International Monetary Fund bailout and said he would not ask EU
leaders for an extension.
But he said it was possible to negotiate a transitional
agreement with lenders by the end of the month to tide Greece
over until a new debt pact had been reached.
"The bailout failed," he said in his first major speech to
parliament as premier. "The new government is not justified in
asking for an extension ... because it cannot ask for an
extension of mistakes,"
Greece's current bailout expires on Feb. 28 and the EU
wants Athens to apply for an extension, including the commitment
to reforms. Greece has ruled that out, setting the stage for
clashes in the coming week at an EU summit and finance
ministers' meeting.
(Reporting by Renee Maltezou Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)