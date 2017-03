VIENNA Feb 9 Leftist Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras reiterated on Monday that his government would fight Greece's long-standing tax evasion problem.

"The political will has changed. The new government is determined to fight a big battle, to clash with the oligarchy that is evading taxes," Tsipras said following a meeting with Austrian Chancellor Werner Faymann in Vienna. (Reporting by Karolina Tagaris Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)