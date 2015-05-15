(Adds quote)
By Renee Maltezou and Karolina Tagaris
ATHENS May 15 Greek Prime Minister Alexis
Tsipras said on Friday his government would not back down from
its red lines in negotiations with its foreign lenders but said
a deal must be reached soon following months of talks.
Athens is fast running out of cash and talks with European
Union and IMF lenders on more aid have been deadlocked over
their demands for Greece to implement reforms, including pension
cuts and labour market liberalisation.
Tsipras said the two sides had largely agreed on fiscal
targets and VAT rates, but disagreed on labour issues and
pension reform. He said an accord should include low primary
budget surplus targets for 2015-16 and a debt restructuring.
"The deal must close there is no doubt about it," Tsipras
told a conference. "However, some cannot have in the back of
their minds the idea that, as time goes by, the Greek side's
resilience will be tested and its red lines will fade out.
"If some people have it in the back of their minds, they
should forget it."
Athens has depended on money from its 240 billion euro
($275 billion) EU/IMF bailout to keep paying its bills since
2010. It has not received any loan tranches since last August.
Earlier on Friday, the finance ministry said Greece had paid
public sector wages due in mid-May, confirming scheduled
payments as the country struggles to stay solvent, although it
may find it harder to meet wage and pension commitments later
this month as well as debt payments due in June.
For months, the government has been borrowing from different
parts of the state administration to pay the wages and pensions
of public sector workers.
Tsipras, who came to power in January on promises to end
belt-tightening, said the government would not agree to further
cuts to wages and pensions, a highly sensitive issue in Greece
after a six-year austerity-induced recession, rising poverty and
joblessness.
"From this podium I want to assure the Greek people that
there is no possibility or chance that the Greek government will
back down on pension and labour issues," he said.
Greece, which is fast running out of cash, hopes to reach a
deal by the end of the month. However, the European Union and
International Monetary Fund are demanding the implementation of
pension and labour reforms agreed with former Greek governments.
"At this stage, we seem to have found common ground with the
institutions on a series of issues and so we are very close to
an agreement," Tsipras said.
"Of course, at the same time, some issues remain open. Some
institutions insist on proposals for changes in the framework
that defines the operation of an already deregulated labour
market. These changes cannot be accepted."
($1 = 0.8734 euros)
