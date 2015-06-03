ATHENS, June 3 Greek Prime Minister Alexis
Tsipras held telephone talks with German Chancellor Angela
Merkel and French President Francois Hollande before meeting EU
Commission President Jean Claude Juncker in Brussels, a Greek
government official said.
"The three leaders agreed on the need for low primary budget
surpluses for Greece and the need for an immediate solution,"
the official said.
Greece's international creditors signalled on Wednesday they
were ready to compromise to avert a debt default even as Athens
warned it might skip an IMF loan repayment due this week.
