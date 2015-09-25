* 'More work, less chat', second-time PM tells new cabinet
ATHENS, Sept 25 Greece needs to move swiftly to
pass a first lender review of economic reforms in coming weeks
and to start debt negotiations, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras
said on Friday, urging his new ministers to work more and chat
less.
The firebrand leftist cemented his position as Greece's
dominant political figure on Sunday in national elections in
which his Syriza party won 145 of 300 parliamentary seats.
But he faces a tough start to his second term in office,
implementing austerity mandated by creditors while seeking debt
relief and coping with waves of refugees landing on Greece's
shores that have put the country on at the front line of the
largest migration flows Europe has seen since World War Two.
He may also need to work harder than he hoped to maintain
what promises to be a volatile coalition between Syriza and the
right-wing Independent Greeks party, which won 10 seats.
Independent Greeks lawmaker Dimitris Kammenos resigned as
deputy infrastructure and transport minister on Wednesday hours
after his appointment due to allegations - which he denied -
that he posted anti-Semitic and homophobic comments online.
"This mandate is translated into one word; work," Tsipras
told the first meeting of his cabinet.
It features most of the faces from the Tsipras government
that held power for seven months until he called snap elections
in August, including Euclid Tsakalotos, an Oxford-trained
Marxist economist who built up a relationship of trust with
lenders in negotiating the bailout agreement.
The charismatic Tsipras also told his 44-member cabinet: "I
chose you as ministers to govern, and solve people's problems.
Not to be on early morning TV chat shows."
'CRISIS WITHIN A CRISIS'
A first review of progress in implementing Greece's third,
86-billion-euro ($96 billion) bailout is due to start in October
If the review goes well it will open the way towards debt
relief, a rallying cry for the Greek government, which argues
that a mountain of dues accumulated since its first bailout in
2010 is not viable, shackling the country in perpetuity.
"Debt restructuring will reduce investment risks and make
our economy once again attractive to investors," Tsipras said.
Other priorities, he said, included a recapitalisation of
Greece's banks, which, "if done correctly, can give our economy
badly needed liquidity."
In the bailout package, which is contingent on pension
reform, ending tax breaks, labour reforms, and privatisations,
up to 25 billion euros has been set aside for shoring up the
capital of Greece's banks.
They have been hobbled by deposit flight earlier this year
and a mountain of non-performing loans, a consequence of a
crippling six-year economic recession.
Some 40 percent of loans on bank balance sheets are
non-performing, one of the highest rates in Europe.
Non-performing loans (NPLs) typically limit a bank's ability to
lend, feeding into a recessionary spiral.
Tsipras said that the bailout accord included some areas in
which Greek authorities had room to manoeuvre. That included
regulating NPLs to protect primary residences from foreclosure,
and finding alternatives to further pension cuts.
"We are fully aware of the difficulties ahead, since we
brought this deal," said Tsipras, adding that authorities had
the 'antidote'.
But highlighting a 'crisis within a crisis', Tsipras said
the government's task was compounded by Europe's migrant flows.
Greece has also become the main point of entry into Europe
for those fleeing war and poverty in the Middle East, most of
whom then head by land to richer EU countries further north.
Greece has highlighted discord among its EU partners on how
best to deal with the crises.
"We have to decide what Europe we want," Tsipras said. "Do
we want a Europe of solidarity or one which throws teargas?"
