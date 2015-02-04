BRUSSELS Feb 4 Greece respects European Union
rules and will find a solution to its economic problems within
the framework of EU law, Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras
said on Wednesday, adding there was no agreement yet, but talks
were going in the right direction.
Tsipras and his Syriza party won an election in January on
promises of negotiating a debt write-off, the reversal of some
reforms and ending fiscal consolidation -- provoking a stand-off
with its international creditors like the euro zone.
"I'm very optimistic that we will try to do our best in
order to find a common, viable and mutually acceptable solution
for our common future," Tsipras said on his first visit to
Brussels and after talks with European Commission President
Jean-Claude Juncker, European Council President Donald Tusk and
European Parliament President Martin Schulz.
"Our goal is to respect the people's sovereignty in Greece
and the clear mandate of our people. At the same time we respect
the rules of the European Union. We want to recorrect this
framework, not to smash this framework and we believe that in
this framework we could find a common viable solution," he said.
"I am very optimistic that these discussions that were in a
good way - of course we don't have already an agreement - but
were in a good direction to find a viable agreement," he said.
(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski and Philip Blenkinsop)