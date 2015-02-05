ATHENS Feb 5 Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras pledged on Thursday to "put an end once and for all" to the European Union's austerity policies and to bargain hard for a new deal for Greece.

"Greece won't take orders any more, especially orders through emails," he said.

Speaking in parliament after a tour of various capitals in Europe, Tsipras said his new government would not renege on its promises and that voters would not be deceived again.

(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)